Student Who Assaulted Black Student to Leave U Kentucky
A white University of Kentucky student caught on video attacking a Black student will leave the university, NBC News reported.
During the attack, she repeatedly used a racial slur.
The white student, Sophia Rosing, was arrested on multiple charges. Her lawyer said she would withdraw from the university.
"She's a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady," he said, adding that he is "getting her into some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."
He said Rosing will receive treatment for "several things" but declined to elaborate further.
Hundreds of Black students and their supporters marched on campus Tuesday to protest the incident, WBKO reported. At the rally, Kylah Spring, who Rosing attacked, said, "You will not break my spirit."
