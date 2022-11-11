SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Compelling Visual Representation of Literature: Academic Minute
November 11, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week: Nicholas Caporusso, assistant professor of computer science, discusses a new form of artificial intelligence that generates art. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
