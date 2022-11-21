SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

UNC Charlotte Adjusts Weapons Policy to Permit Kirpans

By

Scott Jaschik
November 21, 2022

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has adjusted its policy on weapons to permit people to carry a kirpan, a knife that observant Sikhs are required to have on their bodies at all times. It is held by a strap.

In September, a Sikh student at the university was briefly handcuffed while police officers removed from his person a kirpan. The incident outraged many Sikh organizations.

“Effective immediately, we have adjusted our policy to reflect that kirpans will be permitted on campus provided that the blade length is less than three inches and the kirpan is worn close to the body in a sheath at all times,” said a letter to the campus from Sharon L. Gaber, the chancellor, and Brandon L. Wolfe, associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion.

The new policy is the result of discussions the university had with Sikh groups. “We have engaged in dialogue with representatives from the local and global Sikh communities about how we could modify university policies to honor the tenets of religious freedom while protecting the safety of our campus,” the letter said.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

