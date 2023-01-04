SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Rick Singer to Be Sentenced in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
January 4, 2023

Rick Singer will be sentenced today for his role as the mastermind of the Varsity Blues admissions scandal.

“Singer was the architect of a massive, decade-long scheme to use fraud and bribery to secure the admission of high school students to elite colleges and universities across the country,” said a federal brief on Singer. “The unraveling of that scheme as part of the government’s Operation Varsity Blues ultimately led to the conviction of more than 50 parents, coaches, and Singer associates.”

The government recommended that Singer be sentenced to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and that he be ordered to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $10,668,841.

This item will be updated after the sentence is announced.

