Mizzou Won’t Punish Student for Racist Snapchat

Johanna Alonso
January 10, 2023

Citing First Amendment rights, the University of Missouri said Monday that it will not take action against a student who shared a Snapchat that contained a racial slur and seemed to encourage violence toward Black people.

The university condemned the Snapchat post when it first circulated on social media in December. But an investigation conducted by two university offices concluded that, because the message was sent only to the student’s friend and wasn’t used to harass anyone, the speech was protected by the First Amendment and “the university has no grounds to discipline the student who sent the message, even though it is diametrically opposed to our values,” said a letter signed by Mizzou president Mun Choi.

Johanna Alonso

