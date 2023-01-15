SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Northwestern Graduate Assistants Form Union
Graduate assistants at Northwestern University voted last week to form a union, 1,644 to 114. Some 2,893 assistants were eligible to vote. The new union is affiliated with the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America. Kathleen Hagerty, provost, and Kelly Mayo, graduate school dean, said in a statement, “We thank the voters for casting ballots and respect their decision. We look forward to beginning the process of negotiating a collective bargaining agreement that works for both the University and graduate students within the bargaining unit.” The election results are part of a larger trend toward graduate assistant unions at private institutions; graduate assistants at Yale University also announced last week that they'd voted to form a union, for instance.
