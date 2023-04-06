Live Updates American U Students Petition for Narcan After Overdose

American U Students Petition for Narcan After Overdose

Scott Jaschik
April 6, 2023

Hundreds of American University students and alumni have signed a petition demanding that Narcan, a brand of naloxone, by made available at all dormitories on campus, WUSA9 News reported.

The petition follows an overdose on campus of a non-student, who did not die, but was hospitalized.

"Narcan's singular purpose is to reverse an opioid overdose. With the rise in accidental opioid overdoses (e.g., fentanyl in other substances like cocaine, etc.), Narcan is an excellent tool to have readily available. There are no negative consequences to using Narcan if the user is not having an opioid overdose," said the petition.

The petition noted that other colleges have made Narcan available in dormitories. "To wait to implement Narcan at AU is unethical and deadly. Students will continue to use substances during college, and it is in the interest of their health to prepare for action," the petition said.

An American spokesman told WUSA9: "American University is working with our community on the appropriate approach for Narcan on campus while addressing significant legal and regulatory elements under D.C. law. We support training and education for the community on Narcan use and safety. We have received the letter from our alumni and will respond to them."

 

 

 

Scott Jaschik

