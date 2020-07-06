Keep Comments, but Require Commenters' Names

I can appreciate that it took a lot of time and energy to vet the comments for appropriateness. And yes, I saw the same names pop up frequently. But I always found the comments to be a helpful way of keeping a finger on the pulse of the higher ed community. (I’m a private-college trustee, so I’m not on campus on a regular basis.)
So I’m disappointed that you have decided to discontinue the comments option. Several years ago I wrote to encourage you to require people to post comments under their real names, and you responded that screen names were permitted in order to give people a safe way to express their opinions. But hiding behind a screen name is one reason the comments have gotten out of hand. Would people be so spiteful if others knew who was really posting the comment? I hope not.
Anyway, I will appreciate continuing to read the IHE articles.
All the best,
Mark D. Taylor
Chairman / CEO
Tyndale House Ministries
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
The Coming Fall Crisis | Leadership in Higher Education
Coronavirus roundup: Surge in cases forces universities to change their fall plans
Cornell researchers say in-person semester for university safer than online one
Tenure Is Dead: Pandemic Edition | Just Visiting
California law sheds light on how private colleges handle applications from alumni children
Are those deciding whether to reopen campuses this fall facing the same risks as everyone else? (opi
Economic fallout of pandemic leads to layoffs at CUNY and union lawsuit
University Paid $504,000 to Get Rid of Professor
What happens next for DACA -- and for college-aged students who want to apply for the first time?
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Share your thoughts »