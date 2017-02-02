search
Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 3:00am
Disasters are unpredictable, and our response time needs improving. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of North Florida’s Nathan Kunz discusses a way to distribute relief faster to those who need it. Kunz is an assistant professor of operations management at North Florida’s Coggin College of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
