Academic Minute
Development of Coordinated Skill in Toddlers

No parent likes a toddler with a drum set. In today's Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week, Karen Brakke examines the development of motor skills in toddlers. Brakke is an associate professor in the department of psychology at Spelman. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

U of Florida suspends professors blamed in student's suicide

The first college impacted by COVID-19, one year out

New Hampshire releases more details on proposal to merge public universities and community colleges

How to create video-on and attendance policies that encourage student engagement (opinion)

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

Student Journalist Sues College, Alleging First Amendment Violation

VCU Fraternity Suspended After Student Death

W.V. Bill Would Re-Merge University With Community and Technical College

Why it's wrong to require students to keep their cameras on in online classes (opinion)

Back to Top