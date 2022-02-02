Academic Minute
Varieties of Atheism in Science

Being a scientist doesn’t necessarily mean you’re an atheist. In today’s Academic Minute, Rice University’s Elaine Howard Ecklund explains why. Ecklund is the Herbert S. Autrey Chair in Social Sciences and director of the religion and public life program at Rice. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

