Title

Obama References Colleges in Discussing 'Bubbles'

By

Scott Jaschik
January 11, 2017
Comments
 

In his farewell speech Tuesday night (at right), President Obama spokes frequently of idealism and in particular that of young people. But he also included college campuses among those parts of American society where many people may be too insular in the groups in which they spend time. "For too many of us, it's become safer to retreat into our own bubbles, whether in our neighborhoods or college campuses or places of worship or our social media feeds, surrounded by people who look like us and share the same political outlook and never challenge our assumptions," Obama said. The full text of the speech may be found here.

Photo by Bloomberg/Getty Images

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Suspicious Minds’
Compassion Is No Substitute for Competence
Swimming Against the Current

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

I Can’t Believe This Is Still a Thing (with apologies to John Oliver)
Books (Still) in Print
Stop and Research the Roses
India, China, and 'This Brave New World'
What's Your Word for 2017?
If I Knew Then What I Know Now: Grading Contract Advice

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top