Obama References Colleges in Discussing 'Bubbles'

In his farewell speech Tuesday night (at right), President Obama spokes frequently of idealism and in particular that of young people. But he also included college campuses among those parts of American society where many people may be too insular in the groups in which they spend time. "For too many of us, it's become safer to retreat into our own bubbles, whether in our neighborhoods or college campuses or places of worship or our social media feeds, surrounded by people who look like us and share the same political outlook and never challenge our assumptions," Obama said. The full text of the speech may be found here.

Photo by Bloomberg/Getty Images