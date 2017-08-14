Title

NCAA Sexual Violence Policy Criticized as Weak

By

Scott Jaschik
August 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

The National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted rules last week that require key administrators to complete annual training on sexual violence prevention, and to certify annually that the institution's teams and programs are familiar with policies and processes to prevent sexual violence or to deal with incidents that take place. Further, the rules require institutions to provide information to athletes on institutional policies and procedures.

A column in The Huffington Post noted that the NCAA rules are largely similar to what federal law requires of colleges, and that they don't address issues related to athletes found to have assaulted others. What the rules lack, the column said, "is enforcement or accountability that approaches penalties reaching the [same] level as the purchase of a hamburger for a student athlete."

