Title
Tension Over New 2-Year College in Chicago
Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago, gave his blessing to the soon-to-open Instituto College in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when the project was announced last month: “At City Colleges, we embrace the important role community organizations play in connecting talent to economic opportunity,” he said in a statement to Inside Higher Ed.
But now Salgado and the City Colleges board are facing criticism from the Cook County College Teachers Union and some City Colleges faculty, who protested at the City Colleges monthly board meeting on Friday, WBEZ Chicago reports.
Demonstrators were concerned that Instituto's arrival onto the two-year college scene sends the message that the City Colleges can't support Latinx students, and they were upset that Salgado didn't address that message directly.
“We are refuting that [idea],” Tony Johnston, president of the Cook County College Teachers Union, told WBEZ. “We have programs that reach out to these students. Now, could we make them more robust? Do we need more investment in our programs? Certainly. And that’s our main message here.”
In response to the protests, City Colleges issued the following statement: "City Colleges has a track record of supporting our students -- from all neighborhoods and all backgrounds. Since his arrival at City Colleges, as our first Latino chancellor, Chancellor Salgado has worked to promote the quality and value of a City Colleges education in Chicago communities, including with the Latino community. Latino students are our largest demographic and choose City Colleges because of the value we provide to them, their families, and their communities."
Karina Ayala-Bermejo, CEO and president of Instituto del Progreso Latino, the nonprofit behind Instituto College, praised City College's efforts in addressing the needs of immigrant and minority students and voiced her support for the community college system in an email.
"City Colleges of Chicago is doing a tremendous job at serving Latino students," she wrote. "A significant majority of our Instituto College students have taken their prerequisite courses at [City Colleges], and many of our career pathway or lower bridge students will be continuing on at [City Colleges] to pursue their career goals. [City Colleges] offers a flexible, affordable high-quality education and career paths for Latino students at scale, and they've been incredible partners with us in the development of Carreras en Salud [Careers in Health]."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!