Print This

Title

Study Recommends Larger State Investment Into Prison Education

By

Nick Hazelrigg
June 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

A study from the National Conference of State Legislatures concluded investing in prison postsecondary education has benefits to reduce recidivism, thus benefiting a state's workforce and economy. The study cites the fact that, although overall unemployment is low, unemployment numbers for formerly incarcerated individuals is at 27 percent and that by 2020 an estimated two-thirds of all jobs will require postsecondary education in some form. The study also finds that an inmate having an educational experience while in prison has a significantly lower chance of recidivism compared to prisoners who do not, which saves the states money. Increasing educational opportunities within correctional facilities could save taxpayers up to $365.8 million per year. It is also recommended the federal government consider restoring Pell Grants to incarcerated individuals and support more financial aid, allowing the creation of prison educational programs.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership
I’m Suing My Gym!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners
Tyler Cowen, 'Big Business', and the Role of Companies in Higher Ed
Revisiting a Favorite

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Democratic contenders draw contrasts on free college, student debt

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Elizabeth Warren has been criticized and praised for sounding like a professor

Hollins President Becomes Latest With Early, Sudden Exit

Half of Wayne State Board Sues the Other

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

After earlier court wins, student advocates sue DeVos over loan relief claims

Bennett College Taps Gates Official as President

UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct

Back to Top