Title
NACAC Names Angel Pérez CEO
The National Association for College Admission Counseling on Monday named Angel B. Pérez its next CEO. Pérez is currently vice president for enrollment and student success at Trinity College in Connecticut, where he has been a strong advocate for diversity in the student body. He succeeds Joyce E. Smith, who is retiring after more than 30 years as the association’s deputy executive director, executive director and CEO.
