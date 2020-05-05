Print

NACAC Names Angel Pérez CEO

By

Scott Jaschik
May 5, 2020
The National Association for College Admission Counseling on Monday named Angel B. Pérez its next CEO. Pérez is currently vice president for enrollment and student success at Trinity College in Connecticut, where he has been a strong advocate for diversity in the student body. He succeeds Joyce E. Smith, who is retiring after more than 30 years as the association’s deputy executive director, executive director and CEO.

