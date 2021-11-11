SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Eastern Gateway Community College Placed on Probation
Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio has been placed on probation by the college’s regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, WKBN-TV, a local CBS-affiliated station reported.
The college will keep its accreditation during the probation period, which could last up to two years.
The Higher Learning Commission raised concerns in an action letter to Michael Geoghegan, the college’s president, on Monday. The letter cited differing enrollment and placement test requirements for online and on-campus students, unclear course requirements for English and math courses, and limited co-curricular options for online students.
“HLC’s findings were operational, not financial, and core concerns centered on assessment, data collection and analysis, HR record keeping and ensuring that we can document the great work we already do,” a statement on the college’s website said. “Eastern Gateway remains accredited, and we will emerge from this situation stronger than ever.”
The accreditor announced in a public notice that college leaders must provide evidence they have addressed the reasons for the sanction no later than Feb. 1, 2023, and that the college will undergo an on-site evaluation by April.
