Print

SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Eastern Gateway Community College Placed on Probation

By

Sara Weissman
November 11, 2021
 
 

Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio has been placed on probation by the college’s regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, WKBN-TV, a local CBS-affiliated station reported.

The college will keep its accreditation during the probation period, which could last up to two years.

The Higher Learning Commission raised concerns in an action letter to Michael Geoghegan, the college’s president, on Monday. The letter cited differing enrollment and placement test requirements for online and on-campus students, unclear course requirements for English and math courses, and limited co-curricular options for online students.

“HLC’s findings were operational, not financial, and core concerns centered on assessment, data collection and analysis, HR record keeping and ensuring that we can document the great work we already do,” a statement on the college’s website said. “Eastern Gateway remains accredited, and we will emerge from this situation stronger than ever.”

The accreditor announced in a public notice that college leaders must provide evidence they have addressed the reasons for the sanction no later than Feb. 1, 2023, and that the college will undergo an on-site evaluation by April.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Veterans Day, November 2021
Black and Brown Students Want Black and Brown Mentors. What’s a Primarily White Institution to Do?
How Colleges Can Counter
‘Cancel Culture’

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lifting the Veil on ‘Invisible’ Marketing Efforts
Policy Education and Public Advocacy
Twitter Tips for Students
What the University of Austin Gets Right
How Duke Learning Innovation Evolved Where and How the Team Works
Public Relations: No, You Can’t Have Your Own Logo

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 