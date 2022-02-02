Print

2 Fatally Shot at Bridgewater College

By

Susan H. Greenberg
February 2, 2022
 
 

A gunman shot and killed a police officer and a campus safety officer at Bridgewater College in Virginia Tuesday, according to the Staunton News Leader.

The assailant was captured after a “massive search operation” involving local, state and federal law enforcement agents, The New York Times reported. No motive was given for the killings.

College president David Bushman wrote in an email to the community that the two men died while protecting the campus.

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo,’” the email read. “They were beloved by students, faculty and staff … This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know though is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day.”

 

