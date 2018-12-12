Academic Minute
Politeness in U.S. Spanish

If you have time, please take a listen to this segment. In today's Academic Minute, St. Edward's University's Emily Bernate looks at softening our requests to sound more polite. Bernate is an assistant professor of Spanish at St. Edward’s. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

