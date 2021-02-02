Print

Title

Academic Minute: Participatory Music Practices

By

Doug Lederman
February 2, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week: Martha Gonzalez, associate professor of Chicanx-Latinx studies, examines how music has been affected by commoditization. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Awaits Colleges This Winter?
It's Time We Taught Anti-Semitism
Shuttlecocks

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Digital Transformation in University Communications and Marketing
Remembering Dad
Reacting to the Hybrid Campus From Deloitte Insights
Higher Ed’s Seven Deadly Sins
Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg
Reading Thelin’s ‘A History of American Higher Education’ as an Amateur Futurist

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Academic medical institutions address issues of vaccine hesitancy through research and outreach

At U of Maryland, building names have become more meaningful

Federal judge upholds legality of foreign student work program, but the case is not over

Higher Ed’s Seven Deadly Sins | Higher Ed Gamma

Anti-Semitism is a major problem on campuses, and students must be educated about it (opinion)

Post University acquires American Sentinel with eyes toward nursing programs and technology

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

Reacting to the Hybrid Campus From Deloitte Insights | Learning Innovation

Hillsdale Faculty, Staff Jumped to Head of Vaccine Line

Back to Top