Academic Minute
Participatory Music Practices

How has music been affected by commoditization? In today's Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week, Martha Gonzalez looks into this question. Gonzalez is an associate professor of Chicanx-Latinx studies at Scripps. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

