Higher Ed Labor United Plans ‘Fall of Action’

Higher Ed Labor United, a new coalition of labor unions and groups, this week launched a “Fall of Action” in support of federal funding for higher education and a larger plan to “transform” postsecondary education. Members of the coalition, who met at a summit this summer, are planning a range of actions on their campuses in the coming weeks.

Todd Wolfson, professor of journalism and media studies at Rutgers University at New Brunswick and general vice president of the Rutgers faculty union, which is affiliated with the American Association of University Professors and the American Federation of Teachers, said in a statement, “We’re urging members of Congress to build on the proposals of the Biden White House to advance our goals for free access to two- and four-year institutions and labor protections for all higher ed workers.”

The “crisis in higher ed won’t be solved with one bill, no matter how ambitious,” Wolfson said. “Our actions this fall will also strengthen a network of unions and organizations that unites higher ed labor across job classifications, across regions, across parent unions.”