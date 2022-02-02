Print

Academic Minute: Varieties of Atheism in Science

By

Doug Lederman
February 2, 2022
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Elaine Howard Ecklund, professor of sociology at Rice University, explores how being a scientist doesn’t necessarily mean you’re an atheist. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

