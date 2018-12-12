Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Politeness in U.S. Spanish

By

Doug Lederman
December 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Emily Bernate, assistant professor of Spanish at St. Edward’s University, looks at softening our requests to sound more polite. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ordinary Education in Extraordinary Times
Against Endorsing the Chicago Principles
When College Degrees Impede Opportunity

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Student Course Evaluations Survive
Hey, Google, Alexa, Siri and Higher Ed
Where Will the Learning Innovation Community Gather?
NPR's Adjunct Workforce
Millennials to the Rescue?
Yes, but for a Different Reason

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top