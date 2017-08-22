I bet you are pondering this headline with care. Perhaps you are thinking: “no, it’s not heck when a student is challenging or uncooperative. It might be more like purgatory.”

Some readers may wonder, “That never happens to me. No one ruffles my feathers, is uncooperative, relates in an oppositional way, shows rude or otherwise difficult behaviors, or reflects indifference.” Perhaps if you are thinking that, you have knowledge to spare (there’s plenty of room at the end of the column) or possess agape in abundance -- or at least ebullient goodwill.

I had a student from heck recently despite the carefully worded syllabus, the sequential curriculum, my passion about teaching the course and decades of classroom and group experience. This student, the Heckler, might have a learning or a personality issue or even anxiety or just what could be called bad habits. In any case, the behaviors were not only challenging for me, but I am afraid they disrupted the class dynamic more than a few times. Students spoke to me about it, and I had a nagging feeling after most classes that I was not steering the ship.

What did I do to make the situation (unintentionally) worse? I was unprepared for how the behavior would expand exponentially. If I were keeping a behavioral chart, the trajectory would be downward. More often than not, most of the more demanding students I have taught do, in fact, settle down as their confidence builds, questions are answered and they hit their stride. So my own lack of efficacy with a highly resistant -- or driven? -- student took me by surprise.

In short: this student wanted to rush every assignment, eschewing writing instructions and seeming to only partially listen to oral discussion, never made up the first week’s work or grasped the syllabus guidelines, and even attempted a mutiny of peers to cut a project.

There was some good news, though. It was an assignment only imagined. But the student’s reactivity included approaching, desk by desk, each peer to ask if they would join together to approach me collectively. Some bit. Others shook their heads.

To use a musical analogy, the effect feels like one member of the chorus loudly singing out of tune. Or a soloist playing one of the horns in the brass section off the beat and not yielding to the conductor. Kindness is important, but so is tough love. I wonder if a synthesis of tact and tenacity is possible.

Here are some approaches I considered -- and you might, as well, if you have to deal with the student from heck.