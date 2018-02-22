This may come as a surprise to a few people, but the evidence is clear: whether it’s the number of activities or amount of time devoted, women faculty of color and their white counterparts regularly outperform men in the day-to-day service work that keeps our colleges and universities functioning. Still, faculty women’s work is more likely to be unrecognized and uncompensated. Men, on the other hand, are more likely to be tapped for paid administrative work or highly prized leadership in disciplinary associations and societies.

In response, people in academe often encourage faculty women to be more selective with service requests and cultivate their ability to say no. While effective, that doesn’t resolve the underlying structures and power inequities that render so many women faculty members overworked and underrecognized.

As it turns out, this issue is not as intractable as we often think. But to address it, we will have to flip the script and think differently about the structural framework of service. Rather than focusing only on the people we ask to engage in service responsibilities, we need to assess our need for it, why we value it and who should be accountable for making sure that it is facilitated in ways that meet the larger purposes and goals of our colleges and universities. At the end of the day, service work is crucial to the mission of our institutions, and we must find a way to value it and those who perform it.

I recommend that senior academic administrators:

Conduct a service inventory. Provosts and deans should inventory what the service requests are and who is responding to those requests across all their schools and colleges. In addition, they should ask faculty members to report annually the kinds of service in which they are engaged and to document, where possible, the amount of the time they’ve spent carrying it out. That process will most likely reveal duplication across units and antiquated committees, as well as provide a better understanding of who is doing what work and possible opportunities for collaboration and efficiency across the institution. In so doing, provosts will not only create more of an opportunity for gender equity in service requests but also more time for research and teaching.

These issues matter. Overloading our women faculty members with service obligations is not only unfair but also stymies such women’s ability to conduct more research, create new knowledge and engage more effectively in teaching. And women faculty members aren’t the only ones to lose out. Their colleagues and, perhaps most important, the students who look to them for guidance and support are disadvantaged, as well.

Going forward, we must encourage academic leaders to adjust the structures in which these inequities take place. We can start by demonstrating how much we value not only the service but also our colleagues who are performing it. Our campuses are their strongest when everyone in our academic communities has the ability to contribute all they have to offer.