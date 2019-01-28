Developing Your Teamwork Skills
Ads for both academic and nonacademic jobs highlight teamwork, writes Pallavi Eswara, who give tips on how to develop those skills and then demonstrate you possess them.
“A good team player” or “has strong interpersonal skills” are phrases often found in job ads for both academic and nonacademic positions. What are these skills and why are they important? How can a graduate student or postdoctoral researcher develop good interpersonal skills and then demonstrate that they possess them?
Academic research in many disciplines is becoming team based, with each team member contributing their own knowledge and expertise but also leveraging and complementing the strengths of other people. Complex problems with a broad scope and impact require a range of experts who can join one another and cooperate to solve them. That brings together people with a range of skill sets, experiences and working styles. If a team is to be successful, the members must be able to work with each other collaboratively and bring out the best in each other.
The ability to work with colleagues toward a common goal or project is an important skill to learn and demonstrate for career advancement. Teams are made up of people with different expertise, so the team can be energized and prepared to deliver results -- especially since results are often expected in a short time. Diverse skill sets allow people to innovate in ways that fuel improvement and progress. And independent of the degrees or qualifications of the team members, the purpose and strength of each member should be valued and encouraged.
What are the key skills you should work to develop to become a successful team member?
Good communication. Students and postdocs should be able to explain their ideas and also actively listen to those of the other members of the team. Important communication skills include: understanding body language, establishing and using avenues to discuss new ideas, and creating opportunities to talk about differences to prevent future conflicts.
Emotional Intelligence. People with strong emotional intelligence skills often make the difference between high- and low- performing teams. When members show empathy toward one another, trust one another and understand the challenges and competing factors of each other’s lives, a stronger team identity and greater team spirit emerge.
Motivational abilities. Although it does not seem obvious, motivating others and positively influencing the behavior of team members is a skill that you can learn. By asking questions that bring out the best in your colleagues, and helping them identify what their goals are for themselves and the team, you can increase people’s level of involvement in and engagement with the team.
Relationship management. Respecting other people and their values and ideas is central to establishing good relationships. Taking full responsibility for your words and actions also goes a long way toward creating a strong team.
As a team member, you should also always have a clear understanding of what is expected of you. If you don’t know your role, or it is not clearly defined, make sure to clarify it when you join the group or soon thereafter.
Acquiring Interpersonal Skills
As a graduate student or postdoc, working with collaborators requires competence in your area of expertise but also that you be able to work with those outside your area of expertise. If you are in a situation where you are a part of research networks with partners from other departments or institutions, then the process of setting up a plan of deliverables for a project, sharing information and methods of research, providing and getting feedback, acknowledging the contributions of other people, and supporting others when things do not work will all help build your teamwork skills.
But how do you develop these skills if you are working mostly by yourself or with your adviser?
You should consider serving on committees within your department, graduate program or student or postdoc associations. If such a committee is not available, find like-minded people and form your own. By participating in these types of group work, you will experience good and bad examples of teamwork and improve your own skills.
Joining teams of a graduate student association or a postdoc society that are specifically working toward a common goal or mission can especially help you develop skills outside your formal training. At the same time, you can contribute to the growth and fulfillment of the team's vision and have a significant impact.
Some committees or groups that have a specific defined goal include fund-raising or marketing committees or networking groups. Participation in such teams requires synchronization, timeliness and often some specific talents when it comes to completing tasks. If you develop the skills that are of relevance to that team or committee, you can become an important contributing member.
All these types of experiences will add to your résumé when you are job seeking and are asked to describe your interpersonal or teamwork skills. In interviews, you’ll be able to cite how your role was essential for the team’s performance and success, the particular strengths you contributed to the team, the positive influence you had on its performance, and how you effectively managed relationships.
Ultimately, being a good team player is just as important as being a leader. Building the required skills will greatly contribute to your career satisfaction and success.
Bio
Pallavi Eswara is director of the Office of Postdoctoral Affairs at the Pennsylvania State University and a member of the Graduate Career Consortium -- an organization providing a national voice for graduate-level career and professional-development leaders.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Study: Pressure to enroll more Pell-eligible students has skewed colleges' priorities, hurting some
Small-college leaders share how their institutions have attempted to ward off enrollment crises befo
Duke professor advises students that failure to speak in English outside the classroom could negativ
Slow growth for competency-based education, but survey finds interest and optimism about it
Lawsuit raises questions about DNA testing, race and admissions
Liberal education advocates discuss ways to reclaim conversations about academe
U of Oklahoma students' racist video, departure prompt First Amendment questions
OER as an Institutional Survival Strategy | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Jury rules against ex-president in University of Cumberlands compensation suit
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!