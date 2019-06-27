Topics
The Colleague Curriculum
We often read works by scholars in our disciplines but not by those in different fields whom we encounter every day on our campuses, writes Cynthia Wu.
By
Ten years ago, I sat with a senior colleague over coffee and listened as she pondered the future, given that her second book was published and her promotion secured. "I don't know what to do with myself, anymore," she sighed.
"Why not do you want to do?", I suggested. I admitted I envied her situation. She could invest her energy anywhere, which was not the case for me. She gasped and apologized, realizing I had just begun the tenure track.
Flash forward to the present. I'm currently in the same position she was and asking, "What now?" Although I'd like to start new projects and return to postponed ones, I'm also open to things not normally recognized as work. I don't believe in adding lines to my CV simply for the sake of it, nor do I wish to cram my annual report with more bulk.
So last semester, I set a goal of becoming more tuned in to what my colleagues publish, because that's what I wanted to do.
When most of us read, we tend to grab the material by scholars in our fields who are scattered across the country or even the world. The work of those whom we encounter on campus daily in fields different from our own usually takes a backseat.
I might regard the person in the office down the hall as someone I serve on a committee with. But what do I know about their mind when they sit at a computer with piles of research materials on their desk?
I called this venture of finding out "The Colleague Curriculum." Over a 16-week semester, I read 16 books by 16 colleagues. I prioritized books beyond my immediate field. For extra credit, I read an essay by someone whose job security doesn't require producing monographs and I listened to an album by a faculty member at the music school.
These texts comprised five by historians, four by literary or cultural studies scholars, three by creative writers, two by anthropologists, two by sociologists, one by a biologist, and one by a pianist. The authors came from seven departments and ranged from those tenured last year to those verging on retirement. When I finished each one, I emailed the author to explain what I appreciated about it.
At the beginning of the semester, I thought I might feel anxious about not putting the reading for my own research program first. That never happened. Although I would have accomplished more otherwise, following The Colleague Curriculum established new relationships and opened up unfamiliar areas of knowledge for me. I enjoyed it so much that I never yearned for different ways of spending my time.
The emails I sent authors sparked conversation. I was a new hire at my institution and eager to know people. Reading and showing interest in their work gave me something to talk about. Since I'm introverted and terrible at schmoozing over cocktails, these discussions acquainted me with new colleagues in a context where I felt comfortable.
I also read more for content than for field-specific interventions, which we tend to do when reading in our own areas. I learned about topics I wouldn't otherwise have: African soldiers who served in the German army, self-fashioning on makeover reality shows, a double murder in 19th-century Indianapolis, memory and state violence in Chile, evolutionary explanations for human sexual behavior, eugenics in Romania, and marital migration from China to Taiwan, among others.
To be fair, certain circumstances made this goal manageable. I do understand that these conditions are privileged. My university has an appropriate teaching load for its mission, which is further offset by course releases for service. Most of our service feels meaningful, not soul-killing. The administration treats faculty members with dignity and provides the resources for us to do our best. The campus culture is generous. We celebrate each other's successes.
Under these terms, which should be more common -- no, standard -- in academe, it's easy to loosen the grip on individual career advancement and invest in others.
When the semester ended, I didn't have much to show for my own writing -- only a fraction of what's typical for me. But I had these relationships and a better comprehension of the world, which will contribute much more to my workplace than yet another peer-reviewed article.
Would I do it again? As much fun as The Colleague Curriculum was, I probably won't repeat it with quite the same intensity. It does take time, and I want to finish my own work, too. But I'll definitely keep reading my colleagues' books and articles whenever I can.
Bio
Cynthia Wu is an associate professor of Gender Studies and Asian American Studies and the director of Race, Migration, and Indigeneity at Indiana University. She is the author of, most recently, Sticky Rice: A Politics of Intraracial Desire (Temple University Press, 2018).
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct
Rural areas lag in degree attainment while urban areas feature big racial gaps
White nationalist propaganda on the rise on college campuses
For-Profit Business College Closes After 145 Years
West Virginia requires students take drug test to qualify for free tuition
Mandatory Financial Literacy Courses?
New presidents or provosts: Fresno State FSCJ Middlesex PLU SDSU Southampton South Texas Western Wyo
Yale Settles With Ex-Basketball Player Accused of Rape
Recommendations for hiring the best deans, provosts and presidents (opinion)
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!