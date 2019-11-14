12 ways colleges could improve campus parking (opinion)

OK, maybe I’m the one at fault. I never purchase the most maneuverable or sporty car. I don’t like to leave for class three hours early. My penchant for sprinting from distant parking lots, or conducting a stealthy night hike in a winding concrete garage, is nonexistent.

My car is whatever I can afford. I transport rough drafts and demand 50 pounds of revisions per student. I have a lot of aches and pains. And I was born with no sense of direction, on foot or by car.

Nevertheless, I persist.

At 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. -- name your time -- there is no place to park. On the weekend or between terms -- well, that is another matter. Stay a while. Just make sure the lot is not gated before you leave.

A New Campus, an Old Problem

Last year around this time, the choice parking passes at another campus were already sold out when I was offered a class to teach there. As an adjunct, even the second-best pass was more of my income than I care to reveal.

My first time on another campus as a freshman, the only spot I could find involved a trajectory my little Vega could not achieve, despite its galactic name. Luckily, the driver of the car I scraped left the sweetest of notes, saying he was planning to paint it anyway. That kind of grace happens only once in a lifetime.

My college yearnings -- if not the ability to find a parking space -- began early. A kindly garden-tending professor lived next door while I was growing up. My eldest sister took me to the college cafeteria when I was at an impressionable age, and my other sister left her textbooks strewn about the house when I was at an older, still impressionable age. If college today doesn’t offer the beauty of flowers, the warmth of good food and the solace of books, what does it have? Answer: a lack of parking spaces.

Bobbing for Spaces

At one institution where I’ve worked, a predictable row of cars waits at 9:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and so on for the lucky catch of a spot. And there is competition. That doesn’t mean the vehicle heading into the spot really fits the space, but ready or not, there it will squeeze. Never mind the one-eighth of an inch it leaves for the driver’s door to its left or the passenger’s door to its right. Each car for itself! Does this harrowing test of hand-eye coordination and steely nerves exist to ensure that students with superior spatial skills prevail? Probably.

In a brainy environment chock-full of planners and engineers and geographers and even astronomers (as in, let’s design a car that rotates the Earth while we’re in class and then gently parachutes down), the fact that the odds of winning the lottery are better than getting a choice parking space on most campuses makes no sense whatsoever.

“Aw, she’s a sissy,” you may be thinking. “She’s from the Midwest. She thinks she knows what a parking problem is.” I do not doubt it’s even worse where you are, big-city college driver or remote rural driver. But I’ll have you know that an esteemed professor at one of our local colleges circled and circled and circled the campus looking for a spot -- like a bird maps out at prey -- and then finally headed back home. His 10:00 a.m. class was delighted to have the morning off.

Truths We Will Not Face

Revealed: the real reason some campuses don’t want their freshmen to have cars. It’s too tempting, when thwarted with the fundamental human need for a parking space, to say, “Nope, college is not for me.”

Revealed: the perpetual parking shortage made worse by drifts of snow. It’s an experiment to see who the hardiest people on the campus are.

Revealed: why even seasoned faculty members must march from lots in the weary distance. We must always remember that the feet, not just the brain, are part of the body.

A Kinder Parking Plan

Here are 12 suggestions that colleges and universities might consider: