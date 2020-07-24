I am sad

I am mad

Sad and Mad I am

Do you like this plan?

I do not like this plan

I do not like that plan

Sad and Mad I am

No thank you to the focus group

I’d rather clean a chicken coop

I do not want your survey

I did two for you in May

Also, one the other day

I would not like to teach on Zoom

I would not like to in a room

I do not like to see their rooms with beds

I do not like to see their maskless heads

I could not would not teach at Dawn

I would not could not teach at Dusk

I do not want asynchronic

It does not have a tonic

I do not want synchronic

It cannot be symphonic

You say, “Do you have a better plan.”

No, I do not have a better plan.

But still “I do not like your plan”

“Yes, please,” to teaching Hybrid

Said no one who has a kid

Would you could you teach a blend?

You mean one that has no end

That will push me round the bend

Would you try this training program?

I’d rather eat green eggs and ham

Do you like this plan?

I do not like this plan

I do not like that plan

Sad and Mad I am

Do not forget the hardest part

that even though they’re very very smart

They will not stay six feet apart

They will not touch and kiss their friends you say

Don’t bet on this if you don’t want to pay

They should not ride a bus

If they have snot or pus

And the gym they must cut off

If they have the smallest cough

if you think they’ll mind the rules

Then you’re on a ship of fools

Do you like this plan?

I do not like this plan

I do not like that plan

I do not have a plan

Sad and Mad I am