Print

Topics

Accommodations Permanence

Laurence Musgrove pens a poem as the new academic year begins.

By

Laurence Musgrove
September 3, 2021
 
 
space-monkey-pics/istock/getty images plus

Did you know the word “normal”

Comes from a carpenter’s square

Which is an artificial depiction

Of the imagined concept we use

To apply a theory of angles upon

Landscapes, materials, and people

We want to own and command?

So, when I get a series of emails

About student accommodations,

And a paper from a woman who

Volunteers her ADHD as reason

For her lousy object permanence

And time management abilities,

I think, this isn’t any “New Normal.”

There’s nothing to square this with,

Except the oldest curriculum we have:

The ready heart and the open mind.

Bio

Laurence Musgrove is professor of English at Angelo State University. His latest poetry collection is The Bluebonnet Sutras from Lamar University Literary Press.

Read more by

Laurence Musgrove

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

You may also be interested in...

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Students Should Study
What Will the Humanities Look Like in a Decade?
The Trouble With Mandates

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Readers Respond with Useful Professional Development
Recognizing Core Capacities When We See Them
The Transfer Student Leadership Maze
Useful Professional Development
The Limitations of FIRE’s Database
Tesla, ‘Power Play’ and the Future of Online Learning
Back to Top
 