New Leaders Face a Daunting Foe: Themselves
As the fall semester inches closer and newly appointed education leaders assume their roles, Angel B. Pérez offers four strategies they can use to succeed.
A new leadership position brings excitement, expectations and no shortage of challenges in the world of education. Such roles involve an unforgiving pace with intense pressure amid a pandemic, a racial reckoning, divisive politics and a looming recession. The work is not for the faint of heart.
Across industries, including higher education, studies show that more than two-thirds of leaders in different sectors feel burned out and are considering leaving their jobs for the sake of their well-being. So, if you're a new (or experienced) leader in education facing constant and contradictory pressures from diverse constituencies, how do you thrive?
As a former senior college administrator myself, I've found that four strategies can help.
#1. Conserve energy. On my first day as a vice president on a college campus, the president said, "Remember to pace yourself. This job is a marathon, not a sprint." I didn't listen. In a year, I was burned out. I yearned to accomplish everything my first year, only to realize it was impossible and misguided.
Successful leadership isn't about managing time; it's about managing energy. Apply this concept early to avoid making poor decisions or damaging your health. If my travel gets hectic or back-to-back speaking engagements require tiring stage time, I schedule a quiet weekend, attend a yoga class or spend time alone. I make time to recuperate. The to-do list goes on forever. Energy does not.
#2. Practice healthy detachment. Leaders come under fire, often on issues they don't and can't control. The complex problems we work to solve are exacerbated by public transference -- a term psychologists use to describe when people transfer anger about unresolved issues onto their leaders. With everything today to be angry about, those at the helm are often the recipients of the rage. So many issues -- reproductive healthcare, racism, the pandemic, masks, gun violence, climate change and more -- elicit extreme emotion and vitriol often directed at leaders.
Repeatedly engaging in heated interactions requires healthy detachment to avoid taking anything personally. As leaders, we represent a role larger than ourselves, and regardless of the scenario, we must always remain calm. When anger is directed to me, I envision myself floating above the room as an observer. I listen with empathy and ask myself, "Where is this coming from?" The anger usually stems from fear, misunderstanding or mistrust. Even if the person demonstrates malintent, I don't personalize it. I remember Jay Shetty's book, Think Like a Monk, where he wrote "There is no commandment that says we have to be upset by the way people treat us."
#3. Decide with intention. Before making a decision, you should know your intention. Author Gary Zukav reminds us how "your intentions create your reality, therefore be mindful of what you project." When great ideas surface, always ask, "Why are we doing this? What do we hope to gain?" When decisions are made with negative intentions, they will always yield negative results. I define positive intentions as those that meet a higher purpose for you or the organization. Some leaders don't realize that they unintentionally make decisions based on ego, power or competition. None of those lead to long-term positive outcomes. However, when you make decisions based on the service of others, mission alignment or organizational progress, the results are incredibly rewarding.
Identifying intentions before making decisions serves you and your organization well. I once taught a course at Harvard University, and while I enjoy teaching, the commitment took up too much time when I had little of it to spare. When I was invited to teach again, I asked myself, "What is my intention?" I realized that I taught the course for the affiliation with a prestigious institution. That wasn't a good intention; that was my ego. I respectfully declined. (See more on this in the next strategy.)
In contrast, last year, at my current association, I worked with the board to lead some major governance changes. While it was a Herculean task and met with controversy by our members, we decided to stay the course. Our intentions were to become a more nimble and inclusive organization, and allow more members to participate in the governance process. This decision led to the most diverse board in NACAC's history, and a significant increase in volunteer engagement.
#4. Say no. Many leaders, especially newly minted ones, pressure themselves to say yes. They want to be perceived as available and engaged. But constantly saying yes leads to burnout.
I long suffered from what Oprah Winfrey calls, "the disease to please." I once worked a full day at my job in Los Angeles and then took a red-eye flight to speak the next day for 20 minutes at an event in New York. I returned that same night to Los Angeles feeling resentful and exhausted as I prepared for another event the next day. I lost time, energy and productivity for an event I didn't want or need to attend.
Saying no is the greatest act of self-care. By saying no, you dedicate time to things that matter most, or as Steve Jobs reminded us, "Focus does not mean saying yes; it means saying no."
In short, care for yourself and remain attuned to your own needs. When you dedicate energy to managing yourself at a leader, you can more easily sustain the motivation needed to inspire your team and succeed in challenging roles.
Angel B. Pérez is CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), an association of more than 25,000 admission and counseling professionals worldwide. He previously served as vice president for enrollment and student success at Trinity College in Connecticut.
Trending Stories
- Online learning leaders think fully in-person will be a rarity
- Four Strategies for newly appointed college leaders (opinion)
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Just Explain It to Me!
- New presidents or provosts: BVU Dartmouth Lincoln Mount Royal Newport Saint Leo
- SHEEO, Day One: Valuing Implicit Knowledge | Confessions of a Community College Dean
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Curriculum design in biosciences: setting up first-year students for success
- Rejecting hybrid conferences as the new norm reeks of ableism
- Why online learning must remain part of the education toolkit
- In support of international students’ journey through higher education
- What’s next for AI in higher education?
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- 'Redlining' white scholars is not decolonization (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- EMU moves forward with private student housing partnership
- Survey: More Than Half of Higher Ed Workers Plan to Leave | Inside Higher Ed
- Amy Wax can speak her mind but not demean students (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
on Abortion
Will Be Outliers