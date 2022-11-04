Congratulations, you have earned your doctoral degree! The journey to your Ph.D. or Ed.D. may have been a long, windy road, with a few exits and entrances to stay on track to the finish line, but you did it! Now, going forward, how can you capitalize on all your achievements as well as make significant contributions to your field?

An efficient way to do both things is through professional development, because it provides an opportunity for you to grow and learn from the wealth of knowledge and technological advances in your field. Professional development enhances the skills and abilities you need to do your work effectively and efficiently. And, at the same time, it provides an opportunity to network and grow your circle of positive and supportive people who have a common interest. The benefits are mutual: through professional development, you learn from others but can also share your own knowledge, skills and experience with them to make significant contributions to your field.

We recommend that you think about how you can effectively pursue your continuing professional development and, to get started, that you first reflect on three basic questions.

How can I best identify three professional development organizations that focus on my field or discipline? You can ask colleagues, department administrators, centers for teaching and learning, or faculty organizations for ideas. You can also search online or in professional journals, which often promote professional development organizations in their publications. What two professional development milestones would I most like to accomplish to reach my immediate goal? Identify a short-term goal and the skills, knowledge and experience you needed to attain it. Continuously monitor and evaluate your progress toward that goal and make any needed adjustment in your professional development efforts. How can I share the knowledge that I’ve gained from my professional development initiatives with others? Offer to present at one of your institution’s department meetings and other events or post a summary of your professional development experience online for others to see. Write a brief article based on the topic for newsletters or journals. Some people also share what they’ve learned by reporting at meetings or doing a presentation at a conference.

Beyond these key questions, we also offer five general tips for improving your professional development.

In sum, while completing your advanced degree is a major achievement, the journey does not end there. We all have a lifetime of learning and growing. The questions, tips and resources related to maximizing your professional development that we’ve suggested here can provide ways for you to enhance your skill set, improve engagement and connections with your students, and contribute more to your field.