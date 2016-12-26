Academic Minute
Anxiety Disorders and Optimism
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 12:58pm

This week we're presenting the best of the Academic Minute for 2016.

Our country’s annual medical bill for treating anxiety is huge. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Illinois's Florin Dolcos delves into a new discovery that may trigger a new treatment for the millions of American suffering from this affliction. Dolcos is an assistant professor of psychology at Illinois. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

