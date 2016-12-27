search
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 3:00am
This week we're presenting the best of the Academic Minute for 2016.
Does being obese protect you from acquiring certain diseases? In today's Academic Minute, Boston University's Andrew Stokes tells us why this misconception can finally be put to rest. Stokes is an assistant professor in the department of global health at BU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.