search
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 3:00am
Every day you’re becoming more and more like the people who are around you. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Chicago's Jack Gilbert details how the sharing of bacteria from person to person could make us healthier in the long run. Gilbert is an associate professor in Chicago's department of ecology and evolution. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.