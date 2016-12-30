search
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 3:00am
Signs of discrimination can be subtle. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Mary Murphy delves into how women in STEM fields can feel a little left out. Murphy is an assistant professor in Indiana's Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
