Academic Minute
Discrimination of Women in STEM
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 3:00am

Signs of discrimination can be subtle. In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Mary Murphy delves into how women in STEM fields can feel a little left out. Murphy is an assistant professor in Indiana's Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

