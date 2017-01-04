search
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 3:00am
This month's episode of The Pulse features an interview with Tony Bates, distinguished visiting professor at Ryerson University and CEO of Tony Bates Associates. In the discussion with The Pulse's Rodney Murray, Bates describes the principles that guide effective teaching in this digital era and how to help faculty members embrace those principles.
