Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 7:09am
Your body may be all you need to combat HIV. In today's Academic Minute, Michigan State University's Yong-Hui Zheng explores how studying a group of patients known as the Elite Controllers may unlock the secret to HIV resistance. Zheng is an associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at Michigan State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
