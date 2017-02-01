Academic Minute
Fake News, Zika and the Power of Awe
Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 3:00am

By now everyone has heard of fake news. How do we avoid it? In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Plattsburgh's Michelle Ouellette explores how to get the real news out there and in front of readers' eyes. Ouellette is an assistant professor of journalism and public relations at Plattsburgh, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top