How to Boost Charitable Giving
Monday, February 6, 2017 - 3:00am

How much did you give in your last charitable donation? In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Indranil Goswami explains why upping the default option could lead to higher donations for charities and nonprofits. Goswami is an assistant professor of marketing at the School of Management at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

