The Pulse
The Pulse: Memorang
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 3:00am

This month’s edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Yermie Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Memorang, a free digital study tool for students. In the discussion with the Pulse host Rodney B. Murray, Cohen describes how students can prepare for exams with the company's premade flash cards and quizzes, and how Memorang works with publishers and authors to develop its content.

Download Episode (29.15 MB)

