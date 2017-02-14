search
Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 3:00am
Science papers aren’t usually the best places to find a good story. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Washington's Ryan Kelly discusses why that needs to change if scientists want to get their point across. Kelly is an assistant professor at Washington's school of marine and environmental sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
