Academic Minute
Manufacturing and Skiing
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 3:00am

How do smaller firms compete with the big boys? In today's Academic Minute, the State University of New York at New Paltz's Kevin R. Caskey explores avenues that smaller downhill-ski manufacturers use to get their products on the slopes. Caskey is a professor of operations management at New Paltz. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

