Immigrant Mischaracterization
Monday, February 20, 2017 - 3:00am

Immigrants can be portrayed as criminals in the public sphere. In today's Academic Minute, Christopher Salas-Wright of the University of Texas at Austin explains how his research undercuts that widespread mischaracterization. Salas-Wright is an assistant professor of social work at UT-Austin. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

