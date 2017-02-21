search
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 - 3:00am
Children love stories, but need to hear them told from various perspectives. In today's Academic Minute, Georgia State University's Peggy Albers explains the danger of single stories and why children need to hear different views about the world. Albers is a professor of language and literacy education at Georgia State's College of Education & Human Development. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
