Thursday, March 2, 2017 - 3:00am
If the Supreme Court oversteps its bounds, who steps up to protect the rights of the citizens? In today's Academic Minute, Brown University's Corey Brettschneider looks into this question. Brettschneider is a professor of political science at Brown and author of When the State Speaks, What Should it Say? (Princeton University Press, 2012). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
