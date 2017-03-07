search
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - 3:00am
We all want a partner with a great sense of humor, right? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Kansas' Jeffrey Hall wonders whether the humor couples create together is better than just appreciating humor over all. Hall is an associate professor in Kansas' department of communication studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.