Academic Minute
Sense of Humor in Relationships
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - 3:00am

We all want a partner with a great sense of humor, right? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Kansas' Jeffrey Hall wonders whether the humor couples create together is better than just appreciating humor over all. Hall is an associate professor in Kansas' department of communication studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top