Wednesday, March 22, 2017 - 3:00am

If you listen to this program regularly, you know some people speak faster than others. In today's Academic Minute, Brown University's Uriel Cohen Priva asks if fast and slow talkers get the same amount of information across. Cohen Priva is an assistant professor of cognitive, linguistic and psychological sciences at Brown. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

