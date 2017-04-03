Academic Minute
Public Opinions on Homosexuality
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 3:00am

There are differing views on homosexuality across the globe. But why? In today's Academic Minute, the City University of New York's Amy Adamczyk explores the reasons behind different people’s beliefs. Adamczyk is a professor of sociology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the Programs of Doctoral Study in Sociology and Criminal Justice at CUNY's Graduate Center. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (1.72 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top